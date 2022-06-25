Watch CBS News
Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. 

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. 

Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. 

The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 

