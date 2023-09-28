Man arrested after firing gun in Brooklyn Park road rage incident

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident in the north metro Thursday morning.

Around 10:33 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to an incident of shots fired at a motorist at the 6200 block of Boone Avenue North.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the assault was related to a traffic altercation.

A suspect was identified and later taken into custody with the assistance of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Maple Grove Police Department.

The incident is under investigation. No injuries were reported.