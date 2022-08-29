Watch CBS News
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."

Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.

Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.

The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:46 PM

