Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man allegedly threatens to open fire at Duluth International Airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023 01:16

DULUTH, Minn. -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to open fire at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Officers were notified of a man "suffering from a mental health issue making threats to shoot."

The man reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, but then returned while officers were investigating. The man -- a 51-year-old from Virginia, Minnesota -- was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the St. Louis County Jail.

No one was injured.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.