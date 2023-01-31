Man allegedly threatens to open fire at Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn. -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to open fire at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Officers were notified of a man "suffering from a mental health issue making threats to shoot."

The man reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, but then returned while officers were investigating. The man -- a 51-year-old from Virginia, Minnesota -- was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the St. Louis County Jail.

No one was injured.