Man airlifted after Morrison County ATV crash

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- An 84-year-old man has serious injuries after he lost control while driving an ATV Friday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 10 a.m., officers received a report of an ATV accident on 213th Street in Ripley Township, approximately five miles north of Little Falls.

Authorities say that David Kowalsky, of Garrison, had been traveling westbound on 213th Street in an ATV when he lost control and rolled.

Kowalsky went to St. Gabriel's Hospital before being airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.