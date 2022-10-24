Man accidentally shoots himself near corn pit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man from Circle Pines accidentally shot himself near a corn pit in Brooklyn Park over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze Saturday.

Police report that the man had a firearm on his hip, which he had a valid permit to carry. Witnesses told police that the man had either been in or near to the corn pit when he bent over to remove corn from his boots. That's when the firearm reportedly went off.

He was taken to the hospital.

There were children and families present at the time, although police say there was a minimal disturbance to the event itself.

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators' findings will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to consider if charges should be filed.