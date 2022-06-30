Watch CBS News
Man, 67, dies after being pinned by tractor in Kandiyohi County

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Willmar man is dead after being pinned by a tractor Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township.

First responders found a 67-year-old man pinned underneath a utility tractor, which had apparently rolled over near a creek embankment.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not identified by name as family members are still being notified.

