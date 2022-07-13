Watch CBS News
Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. 

inx-aerials-plane-crash-clear-lake-071322.jpg
CBS

Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs.

Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

July 13, 2022

