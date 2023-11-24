Man, 60, dies following a shooting in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a shooting at a North Minneapolis apartment building.

The Minneapolis Police say at 2:58 p.m. on Friday afternoon, 4th Precinct officers responded to an apartment building on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Preliminary reports led police to believe there was an altercation that escalated to violence however no arrests have been made. Officers do not believe the public is in danger. Homicide detectives and Minneapolis Police are currently investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death at a later date. WCCO will release more information as it is made available.