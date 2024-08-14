Man, 39, missing after leaving group home on foot in Pine County

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 39-year-old man who left his group home on foot Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at about 6 p.m. Daniel Madison Imes walked from the home located on the 34000 block of Settlers Pond Drive in Sturgeon Lake.

Imes was seen walking through backyards shortly after. He has not been seen since.

Daniel Madison Imes Minnesota BCA

According to the BCA, Imes was last seen wearing a red shirt and black/gray pants. He's described as 6-foot-1, 171 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He walks with a limp. There are concerns for his welfare since he does not have a cell phone, nor access to a vehicle or money.

Anyone with information on Imes' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8438.