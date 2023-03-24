Watch CBS News
Man, 37, arrested on DWI charges following Lakeville truck fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville say a 37-year-old man was jailed after he allegedly crashed his truck while intoxicated, resulting in the vehicle going up in flames.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Lakeville police say officers recently responded to the 19000 block of Harvest Drive on the report of a vehicle fire. When they arrived, the lone occupant - a 37-year-old male driver - was outside of the vehicle.

"Fortunately, he didn't suffer any injuries. He was, however, highly intoxicated, showing numerous signs of impairment and testing a .28 PBT," police said.

The man didn't know how his vehicle crashed or caught fire, according to police. He was jailed on DWI charges. 

Lakeville fire crews responded and extinguished the fire. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 1:25 PM

