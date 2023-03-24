Man, 37, arrested on DWI charges following Lakeville truck fire

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville say a 37-year-old man was jailed after he allegedly crashed his truck while intoxicated, resulting in the vehicle going up in flames.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Lakeville police say officers recently responded to the 19000 block of Harvest Drive on the report of a vehicle fire. When they arrived, the lone occupant - a 37-year-old male driver - was outside of the vehicle.

Lakeville Police

"Fortunately, he didn't suffer any injuries. He was, however, highly intoxicated, showing numerous signs of impairment and testing a .28 PBT," police said.

The man didn't know how his vehicle crashed or caught fire, according to police. He was jailed on DWI charges.

Lakeville fire crews responded and extinguished the fire.