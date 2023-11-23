Watch CBS News
Man, 31, dies following Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 31-year-old man died early on Thursday morning in a shooting in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say officers arrived to the 900 block of 20th Avenue South to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, and despite life-saving measures, died.

Police believe the victim and the shooter both knew each other, though no one has been arrested.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death at a later date.

