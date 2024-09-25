Plans for water park at Mall of America include dozens of slides, rides

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A popular TikTok video is bringing attention once again to a big project.

Mystic Cove is set to be built at a Mall of America parking lot. Mall of America is known for it's stomach-dropping features. The plan now is to have underwater thrills too.

The plan is to have a giant wave pool, 30 different slides and rides, and several more pools and spas.

"I think it's a positive," said Russ Jerek, who has raised his family in Bloomington for the last 20 years. "The mall is a big part of Bloomington, from a recognition standpoint, and also in terms of funding."

Fellow resident Dianna Sindelar isn't fully onboard.

"I feel like the Twin Cities already has other big water parks so I am really surprised another one is coming," Sindelar said.

The city of Bloomington says they are supporting the project because an influx of money from tourism will keep them from charging local community members for property tax.

The city is helping the mall by allowing them to use some of their tax money to fund the project via a tax increment financing.

The mall says they are working to secure the rest of the funding but say the project is plowing forward.

As for the overview on timing, both the Mall of America and City of Bloomington declined to talk on camera. They tell WCCO they will have a big update in coming months.