Mall of America turns 30 on Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Mall of America is celebrating its 30th birthday on Thursday.

The mall first opened its doors on Aug. 11, 1992. It's still the largest mall in the country. Jill Renslow, MOA's executive vice president of business development and marketing, said 1.3 billion people have visited the mall over the last three decades.

"The secret to our success is keeping it fresh," Renslow said. "We always have new tenants coming in, whether that's retail, dining, entertainment, attractions. We host over 400 events a year so you never know what's going to be here. We're always surprising and delighting guests."

Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, guests can enjoy cupcakes, custom birthday Pepsi cans designed by Minnesota's own Adam Turman and live music.

On Facebook, we asked WCCO viewers to share their favorite memories of the mall. From family shopping trips to Camp Snoopy visits, viewers had plenty of fond remembrances for one of Minnesota's most iconic locales.

Last week, the mall was placed on lockdown when a man fired three shots inside the Nike store. There were no reported injuries. Three people have been charged for allegedly helping the shooter escape. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, is still at large, as well his alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Rashad May.

Renslow said Thursday that despite the incident, "Mall of America is a safe place."

"Thanks to the quick response of Bloomington police and our security team, no one was hurt, and we kept everybody safe," she said. "And so I want to assure families can come out and enjoy and celebrate with us. Mall of America's a wonderful place for everyone to enjoy."