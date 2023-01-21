Mall of America hosts Lunar New Year celebration

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lunar New Year is a time when many immigrants visit their home country.

"Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China," said Hao Bingwen, one of the many emcees for the Mall of America celebration. "Like Christmas and Thanksgiving here, we miss our family down there. So that's why we want to share our culture."

For those that don't leave, the Twin Cities has many New Year celebrations, this one, at the Mall of America.

"It's important as an immigrant to express our cultures and share with the Minnesota people, and of course around the whole world," said emcee Luo Xiang Yan.

This specific event was put on by the Alliance of Minnesota Chinese Organizations. Senator Tina Smith lent her support.

"What I hope happens as people are walking around the mall is that they will appreciate the diversity of this state," said Smith. "They will remember that this state has a history and tradition of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers and that that is for the good and benefit of everybody in this state."

It's an opportunity for education and a reminder.

"Especially as a second-gen American citizen it's really important for us to know our culture a little bit better," said Amy Zhang, another emcee."

It's the start of the Year of the Rabbit. But what does that signify?

"The year of the rabbit means clever, hardworking, and honesty," said Yan Bingwen, the president of the Alliance of Minnesota Chinese Organizations.

"Energy," said Hao. "Brings peace, harmony, and joy, happiness to the people. Not to (just) the Chinese community, but to all communities in Minnesota."