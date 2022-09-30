Make a little extra cash by flipping items you already own

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are a lot of ways to make money doing a side hustle - and one way to get started is to flip some of the items you already own.

"We call it kind of like decluttering and profit," said Nick Loper, who founded Side Hustle Nation, a community of everyday people sharing advice on how to grind for money beyond their day job.

He says it's a business model that many understand.

"It's buy low, sell high, something that you can start with whatever level of investment that you're comfortable with," said Loper.

The lowest investment possible is nothing, meaning what's lying in your home.

And while some might think that garage sales are the easiest way to sell items, Loper encourages people to cast a wider net: sell online. If you want to keep things local, he suggests Craigslist, Offerup, and Facebook Marketplace.

If you're willing to ship your product, which will attract even more potential buyers, try Ebay, Mercari, and Poshmark for clothing.

One of the top products to sell, according to Loper, is shoes. It's also easy to sell things that kids outgrow, like clothing, toys, and bikes. Tools, branded clothing, and vintage sports merchandise also get high returns.

If you're willing to spend a little cash to make some more, Loper suggests starting in a niche area that you know a lot about.

Search for items at thrift stores, garage sales, or local buy-sell groups on Facebook. But don't invest more than you're comfortable with, and make sure you're selling at a comfortable rate to avoid accumulating too much stuff.

Loper says be careful with seasonal items - meaning don't overload on summer clothes right before fall and winter.