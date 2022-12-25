Mail issues plague Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there.

For some, it was. For others, none was there at all.

"I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."

A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management in Lakeville MN are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns. We are flexing our resources including using overtime and bringing in additional employees from other facilities.

"My sister sent a package on Sunday – express," said Gen Eischeid. "It's perishable. I'm just seeing if it's here. Because according to the tracking number, it's here."

It wasn't.

"It's just been a mess," said Rachael Olson. "They made a delivery attempt on the 22nd of December, but I'm home on the 22nd of December. It should have been here."



We appreciate the patience of our customers and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day," the USPS said.