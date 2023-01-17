Watch CBS News
Madonna to return to Twin Cities with 2023 concert tour

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Madonna is set to make her return to the Twin Cities for the first time in close to a decade, as part of her forthcoming Celebration Tour.

The pop icon will be taking her greatest hits tour to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sunday, July 30. The tour also includes stops in such midwestern locations as Chicago, Detroit, Denver, and Cleveland, along with New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and also a number of locations in Europe.

Tickets will go on sale for the Xcel concert starting Jan. 23 for presale options, with the general public's options starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said.

Her last stop in St. Paul was during her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015.

The tour will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, a winner on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Madonna - The Celebration Tour Announcement by Madonna on YouTube
