Macy's closing 2 Minnesota stores, dozens more across U.S.

Macy's to close two stores in popular Minnesota malls

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Macy's stores in Minnesota are among the dozens of impending closures announced by the company on Thursday.

Stores at the Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center are part of the batch of 66 across the country. Macy's said the closures are "designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth," and that more are coming in the next couple of years.

According to a state filing, the Maplewood store will close in March and approximately 66 employees will lose their jobs. It's unclear when the Burnsville store will close.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," said Tony Spring, Macy's chairman and CEO.

No Wisconsin stores are affected, according to Macy's.

The company said it plans to invest in "350 go-forward Macy's locations through fiscal 2026."

Macy's stock has dropped roughly 20% over the past year.