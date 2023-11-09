Lyndale hit-and-run puts Minneapolis man in coma

MINNEAPOLIS — A family is asking for answers, and your help, after a hit and run left a man in a medically-induced coma.

Robert Foster was struck while riding a scooter at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and West 27th Street in Minneapolis Sunday night.

"Of course, we don't know too much right now since he's been under sedation," said Foster's daughter, Cara Foster.

It happened Sunday night at roughly 9:45. Cara Foster said her father was heading north, back home on a Lime scooter, when he was hit.

"Somebody struck him from behind, or could have been driving onto Lyndale, and could have kind of side-swiped him in a way," she said. "He was launched about 20 feet into the intersection or at least into the road and they drove off, unfortunately."

For three days, Robert Foster was in a medically induced coma on a breathing tube, suffering seizures.

"Last few days have been more so monitoring, trying to get him awake, but also making sure he's not seizing," said Cara Foster.

He awoke Wednesday, seemingly showing signs he's on the mend. Robert Foster is breathing on his own and starting to talk again.

Cara Foster is now hoping someone, anyone comes forward with information or surveillance video.

She's gone door to door, talking to nearby businesses, but so far has come up with nothing.

She's gone to social media, looking for any sort of answers, and she's launched an online fundraiser to help raise money for her dad's medical bills.

"He's a lifelong dancer, so literally him not moving right now is like his worst thing ever," said Cara Foster.

Cara understands it can be hard to see at night.

What she doesn't understand is a seeming lack of conscience.

"One thing to accidentally hit somebody, but it's another to leave him there and not own up to it," she said.

Minneapolis police tell WCCO they are investigating, but so far have no arrests.