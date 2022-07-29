Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.

Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car.

A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.