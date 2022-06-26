Lydia Ruppert realizes childhood dream with Aurora

MINNEAPOLIS -- Beyond the Minnesota Aurora FC's success on the field, the players are standouts in their own right.

Marielle Mohs introduces us to midfield attack Lydia Ruppert.

"As a kid I always wondered why we didn't have like a women's team in Minnesota," Ruppert said.

Now, Ruppert's childhood dream is realized as a one of the original members of the Aurora.

"For me, it's special to be that person, part of a team to like pave the way for younger girls to come behind me"

Ruppert started writing her soccer story at Washburn High School, and then committed to the Gopher women's soccer team.

She played D1 in the NCAA for one year, before switching to the U of M club team for the rest of her undergrad.

Whatever your story is, she wants younger soccer players to know that you can achieve anything you want.

Lydia Ruppert CBS

"It doesn't matter like if you play in college, if you don't play in college, what position you play, your ethnicity, your gender, all of that. it's just like about your passion to keep playing," she said.

When Ruppert isn't studying or playing with Aurora, she's coaching a U16 girls soccer team.

"It just is like a constant reminder that like they're watching me and I get to be a role model for them," she said.

These are the largest crowds Ruppert has ever played for.

"Hearing the fans like surround sound basically when you're in the middle of the field, it's a great atmosphere and just feeling like the whole support of the state behind us," she said.

Ruppert says playing before sold-out crowds at TCO Stadium in Eagan is unlike anything she's experienced.

"This is really special like having people sit on the lawn and like up high in the stands," she said. "This stadium is like perfect for what we wanted to bring to Minnesota soccer this year."

Ruppert is pursuing her master's degree in architecture at the U, and plans to continue playing the game during that time.

The Aurora played their final regular season home match Sunday afternoon, were they defeated the St. Louis Lions 4-1. It was their eighth-straight win.

The team is 8-0-1, and now have three matches on the road to secure their playoff spot.