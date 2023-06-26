Watch CBS News
Lunds, Byerlys workers announce intention to strike

By WCCO Staff, Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 2,500 grocery store workers at Lunds and Byerlys are banning together to plan a strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers' Local 663 voted to authorize a strike at stores across the metro, claiming unfair labor practices.

They are seeking better wages and worker-driven health care. They have announced strike dates of June 29, June 30, and July 1 if a deal isn't reached before then.

The union sent a statement saying, "We know that the decision to call a strike is always a last resort, however, we refuse to continue to be bullied by our employer."

They also said that they look forward to meeting Lunds and Byerlys at the table Monday to bargain in good faith for a contract that "reflects the members' hard work."

