Downtown St. Paul's only remaining grocery store, Lunds & Byerlys, cuts hours

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Customers of Downtown St. Paul's sole grocery store will have five fewer hours to shop each day.

Starting on July 15, its store at the intersection of Robert and 10th streets will now open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., the company announced on Monday.

The store is also changing to self-service in its deli, meat and seafood departments.

The Downtown St. Paul store is the only location to make any changes, and the company says it's doing so to maintain its "viability."

(credit: CBS)

"We are confident these changes will help us continue to provide exceptional service to our customers while also ensuring the store's financial sustainability," a company spokesperson said.

Joe Spencer, president of the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, said in a statement they "deeply value Lunds & Byerlys and their presence in downtown," and hope the adjustments "allow them to continue being successful and providing a much-needed resource to the residents and workers downtown."

The Caribou Coffee branch inside the store will remain open daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.