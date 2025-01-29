How Lunar New Year is being celebrated in Minnesota

How Asian communities in the Twin Cities are celebrating Lunar New Year

MINNEAPOLIS — Communities across Minnesota and the world are marking the start of the Lunar New Year on Wednesday.

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 29, marking the Year of the Snake.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated by many countries across Asia including China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, Tibet and more. Many of these countries are represented in the Twin Cities.

An iconic part of many Lunar New Year celebrations showcases a lion dance, which symbolizes good luck and fortune for the new year. The local group DTG Lions is well-known in the Twin Cities, made up of young talented performers working hard to keep the artistry alive and thriving. The group has several upcoming Lunar New Year performances in the Twin Cities, including at the University of Minnesota and Hamline University.

The Korean American Association of Minnesota and JangmiArts Performance Group will hold its annual Seollal Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School. The event, which also serves as a fundraiser, is filled with Korean traditional foods, activities, shopping and live performances.

The Saturday Dumpling Company is celebrating the Chinese New Year by bringing back a special collaboration with local renowned chef Diane Mua for Hmong sausage dumplings. The popular eatery opened its first storefront location in Minneapolis last November.