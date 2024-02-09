Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend, communities across the world, including the Twin Cities, will mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 marking the Year of the Dragon.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated by many countries across Asia including China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, Tibet and more. Many of these countries are represented in the Twin Cities.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent Friday morning checking out several different local Lunar New Year celebrations and what makes them all special.

An iconic part of many Lunar New Year celebrations showcases a lion dance, which symbolizes good luck and fortune for the new year. The local group DTG Lions is well-known in the Twin Cities made up of young talented performers working hard to keep the artistry alive and thriving.

They danced at many celebrations both public and private. They are busy year-round with not just Lunar New Year events but also weddings, parties and business grand openings.

The Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota is holding a community celebration on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The event is open to the public and visitors can enjoy food, live performances and many other cultural festivities.

The event will be held at the foundation's Isanti location at 1321 Heritage Bvld. NE.

At the University of Minnesota, the Chinese American Student Association will hold its annual event on Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The students invite the public to enjoy delicious traditional delicacies and live performances at the Great Hall inside Coffman Memorial Union.

The Korean American Association of Minnesota and JangmiArts Performance Group will hold its annual Seollal Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at White Bear Lake High School. The event, which also serves as a fundraiser, is filled with Korean traditional foods, activities, shopping and live performances.