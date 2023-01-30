Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Luke Bryan set to play Xcel Energy Center; Barenaked Ladies coming to Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Luke Bryan, Bayer team up to fight hunger
Luke Bryan and Bayer team up to fight hunger and celebrate farmers 05:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- The local concert calendar is filling up fast, with a pair of high-profile concerts announced Monday.

Luke Bryan just announced he's hitting the road for his new "Country On Tour" this year.

He will play at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 14. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

Another show you may want to check out -- the Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic.

This show is actually an outdoor show at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, on June 9.

Barenaked Ladies summer tours focus on sustainability and partner with their host cities to give back to the communities they play in.

Tickets for this show are on sale Friday as well. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.