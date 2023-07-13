Low-flying helicopter aiding in transmission line work in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see helicopters flying close to the ground in St. Paul for the next several weeks, there's an explanation.

According to city officials, Xcel Energy contractors on Monday began transmission line maintenance work in the city, which is expected to last around a month. The project is utilizing a helicopter to lift parts - and workers in some cases - for work along the north side of the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks, between High Bridge and Merriam Park Substations.

The helicopter is expected to make multiple trips along that transmission line in order to replace the top of each pole with non-energized shield wire.

"Seeing a low-flying helicopter, even one with material or people hanging from it, is expected," St. Paul Emergency Management said in a tweet.

While not being used for the transmission line work, the helicopter will be landing at the Linwood Recreation Center and a parking lot at Concordia College.

Some temporary road closures may be needed while work is ongoing.

More information can be found on the St. Paul Emergency Management website.