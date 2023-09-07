Lose something at the State Fair? Don't worry, there are still a few weeks to get it back

You still have time to find items lost at this year's State Fair

You still have time to find items lost at this year's State Fair

You still have time to find items lost at this year's State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — More than 2 million people attended the State Fair, and it's a safe bet many of them dropped something important. Be it a phone or a wallet, there's a good chance those items ended up at the fair's lost and found.

In 2023, 1,800 such items made their way to the lost and found. WCCO found Chelsea Bearfoot making the fingers-crossed journey there in search of her boyfriend's hat.

"He emailed and then was like, 'I should just go look. I should just take off work early.' I'm like, 'I will go look for you. I'm not working today,'" Bearfoot said.

It's likely hundreds will make the same hopeful trip in the weeks ahead, following the seemingly endless number of opportunities to unknowingly let something slip from a pocket, a bag or grease-covered hands.

"Items are really lost all over the fairgrounds. We've got 322 acres, so there's a lot of different room to drop something or maybe misplace an item. But certainly bathrooms and benches, places people stop, are common places to find things," fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said.

You'd be surprised what sometimes turns up.

"We get things like dentures and retainers. Sometimes we get single baby shoes ... might have just fallen off in the stroller or something," Hayden said.

The top five most-lost (and most-found) items at the fair are:

Sunglasses Hats Water bottles Wallets Cell phones

Anything turned in is registered with the date, time and location found. If it has identifying information, staff will try to contact the owner.

Sadly the hat Bearfoot was hoping to find has yet to be found. But with crews still busy on the grounds, there's always a chance.

"She said as people are taking things down that they might find things under other things, so it's worth checking back," Bearfoot said.

The lost and found will be open until Sept. 29. All items not claimed will either be destroyed if they have personal information on them, or donated if they're in good condition.