Loring Park grocery store worker stabbed to death with golf club, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are working to find out what led up to a deadly stabbing in Loring Park on Friday afternoon.
They arrived to a grocery store on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street around 1 p.m. to find an employee impaled with a golf club.
The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police tracked the 44-year-old suspect to a nearby apartment unit and arrested him after a nearly 6-hour standoff.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.