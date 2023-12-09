Watch CBS News
Loring Park grocery store worker stabbed to death with golf club, suspect arrested

By Aki Nace

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are working to find out what led up to a deadly stabbing in Loring Park on Friday afternoon.

They arrived to a grocery store on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street around 1 p.m. to find an employee impaled with a golf club. 

The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police tracked the 44-year-old suspect to a nearby apartment unit and arrested him after a nearly 6-hour standoff. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer at WCCO since 2019.

First published on December 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

