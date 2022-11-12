"Lord of the Rings" stars visit Minneapolis, Saturday declared Middle Earth Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, known for playing Frodo and Sam in the epic fantasy series "Lord of the Rings" will be visiting Minneapolis over the weekend during Twin Cities Con.

Mayor Jacob Frey, a "big 'Lord of the Rings' fan" will also formally declare Saturday as Middle Earth Day.

"Minneapolis is home to many -- many who wander these great lands without getting lost -- and many who find good in this world and how it's worth fighting for," the proclamation says. "Not all those who wander in Minneapolis are lost, and all will live happily ever after unto the end of their days."

Elijah Wood (left), Sean Astin (right) Twin Cities Con

Frey will present the proclamation to Wood and Astin at noon. Then the two actors will host a Q&A session.

Twin Cities Con tickets start at $35.