Loppet Cup racers and Snow Removal Business see the fresh snow as a gift

MINNEAPOLIS — Plow drivers finally got put their equipment to use this winter.

"We were all excited, we had the teams ready," said Jay Smith, the owner of Smith's Outdoor Services.

He and his crew hit the streets at midnight and were still clearing driveways and parking lots 12 hours later on Thursday.

Smith knew of the risk of getting into a lawn care and snow removal. A bad year is totally out of his hands, and all up to mother nature.

"I actually had one employee quit because he wanted hours and I couldn't give them to him," said Smith.

However, this blanket of snow gives Smith hope this won't be the last one this season.

"I feel like we still have a couple more storms in us, so hopefully we can finish out the season strong," said Smith.

Another happy group of people are the 180 athletes competing from around the world in the Loppet Cup this weekend, and training on this fresh layer of snow.

"To wake up this morning to this surprise snow is just such a huge gift for Minneapolis and this event," said Claire Wilson, Loppet Cup Executive DIrector.

The race was happening regardless, and the course was ready, so the extra snow just makes the course even better to ski on. However, on Thursday, event staff had to prep the spectators areas in a new way.

"Now we're clearing out the bleachers and making pathways, so that's been a little bit extra work, but we'll take it," said Wilson.

The Loppet Cup staff just hope this sunshine doesn't melt this gift away too quickly.

Races will take place Saturday and Sunday. Five Minnesotans are part of Team USA.