Longtime Minnesota Sen. David Tomassoni dead at 69 after ALS diagnosis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Longtime Iron Range State Sen. David Tomassoni has died at the age of 69 following a battle with ALS.

Tomassoni's death was reported on Friday. Last summer, the senator announced that he was diagnosed with ALS, but would continue working to the best of his abilities.

Sen. David Tomassoni (credit: CBS)

"My heart goes out to Senator David Tomassoni's friends, family, and loved ones," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. "Senator Tomassoni was an institution in the Minnesota Senate, a champion for the Iron Range, and a strong advocate for our schools. While we did not always agree on the issues, I never doubted that Senator Tomassoni was doing what he thought was best for the people of Minnesota. Senator Tomassoni's boundless courage and wisdom will be missed."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tomassoni "battled ALS to the end and even participated in a committee hearing via video this week."

"Even through the greatest battle of his life, David lived up to his promise to serve. I will miss his good humor and the twinkle in his eye. I will miss his funny texts and phone calls. Like his family, I find solace in knowing he fought the good fight and will now be at peace," Klobuchar said.

Tomassoni has been a state representative and state senator for about 30 years. He is an Independent.