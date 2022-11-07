Food tenants revealed for new Bde Maka Ska Pavilion

MINNEAPOLIS – As construction continues on the new pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, cyclists can expect the bike trail to reopen Monday, Nov. 7.

The two-building pavilion has been under construction since May near the intersection of West Lake Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway.

In an update from the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, they said the walls are complete and they are beginning to construct the roof, so workers can continue during the winter from the inside.

On top of year-round, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample public seating, the pavilion will be home to another concession tenant. The park board approved a five-year lease ending in 2028 with Lola on the Lake and award-winning Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

"We are excited for the expanded menu, a menu that is appropriately suited for the lake and beach vibe, but also something you know that has great flavor, and healthy food," said Pimento Jamaican Kitchen's Chief Strategic Officer Tomme Beevas. "So we are excited to collaborate with both brands and bring it to the lake."

MPRB

Beevas said they plan to offer an expanded menu including favorites like jerk chicken, but also wings, cheeseburgers and a variety of healthy options, too. He also hopes they can expand their open season longer and participate in year-round events at the lake.

It's a second chance of sorts for Lola on the Lake, which was only open at the old pavilion a short time before a fire destroyed it in 2019.

"I need an expert to come in, knows what they're doing, can motivate the staff, inspire the customer base and turn out a good product and that's why we are now going to have Pimento on the lake," said Lola on the Lake owner Louis King.

Minneapolis resident Robert Ribciuc is looking forward to the return of a meeting place and a sense of community.

"I'll be curious. You know, I hope they recover the costs of all the construction, but that they stay somewhat affordable because there's people from all walks of life around here," Ribciuc said. "Hopefully they bring the right solution where it's both a good business and a good community builder."

The pavilion is scheduled to open by summer 2023.