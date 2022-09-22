Locally-produced "Black Skin," inspired by murder of George Floyd, premieres this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- A movie based on events surrounding the murder of George Floyd and personal accounts of a local entrepreneur will premiere in Minneapolis this weekend.

"Black Skin" features 21 local actors and is co-produced by Northside native Jazzlyn "Soul" Brown. The drama follows the story of Louis, a Black man pulled over by police. The situation escalates when he is killed by officers and the incident is live-streamed.

The cast and crew say they hope change comes after watching this movie.

"I felt like a strong local presence was very necessary for this film. They could have brought in a bunch of Hollywood actors a strong local presence of someone who actually grew up and lived here," actor Ernest Howard said.

Twenty-one local actors are featured in the movie, including Howard, a local comedian who has starred in dozens of commercials and movies.

Miguel Nunez Jr. -- best known for his roles in "Life," "Return of the Living Dead" and "Juwanna Man" -- brings his star power to the movie.

"I really feel like its important for people to see and keep seeing what is being done in Minneapolis as far as police brutality and try to make some change out of it," Brown said.

Brown hopes to take viewers on a journey that brings about serious thought and change when it comes to community and its relationship with police.

The movie is loosely based on true accounts from Trio-Plant Based vegan restaurant owner Louis Hunter. He too wants this movie to serve a purpose.

"It's something to put out to the world to let the world know what Minnesota is really going through," he said. "This is about love, man, we got to get the love back in our community."

The movie is directed by Marc Cayce, who was mentored by the late John Singleton.

"Mr. Cacyce, he takes certain scenarios certain dialect he says what songs will fit what beat will fit," musical director DeMonica Fly said. "And I said Sounds of Blackness has the perfect song, and its called 'Sick and Tired.'"

That Minneapolis sound is also represented in the film. Brown hopes people walk away longing for days when neighbors looked after one another, when community included those who serve and protect.

"It starts with us, it starts with neighborhoods, it starts with neighbors. We need to come together door by door," Brown said.

The red carpet premiere of "Black Skin" is set for Saturday at the ICON theatre in St. Louis Park's West End. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the show begins at 5:45 p.m.