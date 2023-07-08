Minnesota UPS employees hold practice picket ahead of potential strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Saturday, local UPS workers were out, showing that they are serious about walking off the job, as a potential strike is nearly three weeks away. Members of Teamsters Local 638 held a practice picket in Minneapolis.

They are part of the 340,000 UPS workers threatening to walk off the job starting Aug. 1. Negotiations fell apart earlier this week, with both sides blaming each other for walking away. The union says part time wages remains a sticking point.

"UPS made $100 billion off the pandemic, makes billions of dollars of profit every month. They can share that with their part time workers that are living at a poverty level right now and need a pay increase," said Scott Wilkie, Teamsters Local 638 communications director.

The union says it's also pushing for safer working conditions.

Last month, the union and the company did reach an agreement to equip more UPS trucks with air conditioning.

UPS says they are encouraging the Teamsters to return to the negotiations table. Below is their statement:

The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters' actions. We're proud of what we've put forward in these negotiations, which deliver wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.