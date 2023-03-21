Local sportscaster Marney Gellner announces breast cancer diagnosis, urges yearly mammograms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Local sportscaster Marney Gellner announced on social media Tuesday that she has breast cancer.

Gellner, who covers the Timberwolves and Lynx for Bally Sports North, tweeted a picture of herself at a recent annual mammogram.

"I took this photo on Feb 20, the day of my annual mammogram, thinking it would be a cute idea to promote breast health. But the lighting was bad so I deleted it," she wrote. "Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer."

Gellner says she's thankful the cancer was detected early. Her treatment plan is a lumpectomy followed by three weeks of radiation.

"Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road," she said.

Gellner is urging women to schedule their mammogram and to get one every year.

Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer. pic.twitter.com/3mYKGscw2U — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) March 21, 2023