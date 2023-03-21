Watch CBS News
Sports

Local sportscaster Marney Gellner announces breast cancer diagnosis, urges yearly mammograms

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The effort to eliminate costs of breast cancer screening
The effort to eliminate costs of breast cancer screening 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Local sportscaster Marney Gellner announced on social media Tuesday that she has breast cancer.

Gellner, who covers the Timberwolves and Lynx for Bally Sports North, tweeted a picture of herself at a recent annual mammogram.

"I took this photo on Feb 20, the day of my annual mammogram, thinking it would be a cute idea to promote breast health. But the lighting was bad so I deleted it," she wrote. "Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer."

Gellner says she's thankful the cancer was detected early. Her treatment plan is a lumpectomy followed by three weeks of radiation.

"Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road," she said.

Gellner is urging women to schedule their mammogram and to get one every year. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.