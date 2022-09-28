Local chapter of Civil Air Patrol youth program taking lesson in leadership
There are many ways to help-out during a disaster. But one you maybe have never heard of is called the Civil Air Patrol.
The nonprofit is volunteer-based and has been around since the 1940s. Now, a local chapter is hoping a lesson in leadership strengthen their ranks.
The Civil Air Patrol was the first organization allowed to fly over the World Trade Center to take pictures after the 9/11 attacks.
The organization is free to join for kids between 12 and 19 years old.
