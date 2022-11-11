Local artist unveils new "Water Stories" series

A new art exhibit in Winona is making waves. "Water Stories" captures the reflective and calming aspects of our state's most precious resource.

Artist Anne Labovitz shared her art on The 4 Friday afternoon, and talked about how the exhibit is something of a homecoming for her.

You can see her conversation in the video above.

"Water Stories" is on exhibit through Jan. 22 at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona.

There are some cool interactive activities for visitors this Saturday and an orchestra performance on Nov. 17.