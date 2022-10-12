Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop
ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.
And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.
Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town.
Her next stop is Kansas City.
