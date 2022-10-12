Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.

And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.

Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town.

Ok twin cities… it’s my last day here. I’ve had Quang, La Grasa, Pizza Lucé, Nicolette Diner, Roat Osha, where else should we eat before we leave? — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 11, 2022

Her next stop is Kansas City.

