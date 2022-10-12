Watch CBS News
Local News

Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop
Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop 00:28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.

And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.

Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town.

Her next stop is Kansas City.

RELATED: Lizzo plays James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute at DC concert

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.