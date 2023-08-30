Little Big Town fan from Edina competes in national spotlight on "Superfan"

EDINA, Minn. – A Twin Cities man loves one band so much, it earned him a chance to compete on national TV.

More than two-dozen T-shirts and 28 guitar picks only begin to show the level of fandom of Les Glenna from Edina.

"I've certainly got a lot of merchandise that has 'Little Big Town' written all over it," said Glenna.

In fact, Glenna has seen Little Big Town more than 50 times over the past 17 years.

"I've never left a Little Big Town show not feeling anything but happy," he said.

When Glenna found out last year about a nationwide search for Little Big Town's biggest fans, he heard back within days.

"I was like, 'Oh I should maybe do that,'" said Glenna.

Les Glenna Superfan CBS

After a month-long process of quizzes, he was flown to Los Angeles, where out of thousands, he made the final five on the CBS show "Superfan," competing for best Little Big Town knowledge.

"I was the third name called, 'from Edina, Minnesota, Les,' and so next thing you know I'm up on stage looking at my favorite artist Little Big Town," said Glenna.

Glenna said one of the best parts was hanging with the band during commercials. He said host Nate Burleson told him he was a former Minnesota Viking and Edina resident.

"I said, 'Nate, I'm well aware of that because my son wore your 81 Vikings jersey for his kindergarten picture,'" said Glenna.

Win or lose, Glenna said it was about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Hanging with them over those four hours is something that I'll never forget," he said.

You can watch Glenna compete on "Superfan" Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on WCCO.