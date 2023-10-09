LITT Pinball Bar transforms old Liquor Lyle's space on Hennepin Avenue

Litt’s unveils new pinball space at old Liquor Lyle’s

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flashing lights, bells, and the sound that only a pinball flipper can make.

Pinball has been part of John Galvin's life since he was a kid.

"Hanging out with my dad, working on machines," explained John Galvin, co-owner of

As an adult, he's owned and operated pinball machines at bars and restaurants.

"You have machines in other people's places and it's turn those things down they're too loud," laughed Galvin.

That led him to open LITT Pinball Bar in 2017. It wasn't long after that he realized he needed a bigger playfield.

"We were basically at capacity with some of the tournament and league turnouts that we were seeing," said Galvin.

Litt Pinball Bar's growth coincides with a resurgence of the hobby that is also a competitive sport.

"It's just a nice escape from the digital world. (There's) just something about that visceral, literal hands-on feeling where you're interacting. You've got physics and geometry at play," explained Galvin.

The new location on Hennepin in the old Liquor Lyle's space is about three times bigger — with a larger bar, more seating, expanded food options and 46 pinball machines, nearly twice as many as before.

Galvin's favorites include "Theatre of Magic," "Attack from Mars," and "Radical."

As he gets ready to push the start button on Litt's new chapter, he's excited to see Minnesotans flipping out over pinball.

"It's just so cool to see the different groups of people. The 5-year-olds to the 85-year-olds," said Galvin.

He hopes to get a few more games in too.

"It's great. It's like riding a bike. I just sort of sink back into it. That great feeling," said Galvin.