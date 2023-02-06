Fresh Ideation recalls more than 400 food products over possible listeria contamination

More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.

The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:

Connecticut

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia



All the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or an identifier at the bottom of its label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a "sell-through" date from January 31 to February 6.

The recalled products include bacon, egg and cheddar muffins sold under the Bistro To Go, Quick & Fresh and Westin Label brands, as well as ham and Swiss paninis sold under the Bistro to Go, Fresh Creative Cuisine and Quick & Fresh brands, among hundreds of others (See here for a full list of recalled items.)

The recall was due to environmental samples testing positive for listeria, according to the statement. No illnesses have been reported.

Young children, frail or elderly people as well as those with weakened immune systems can suffer serious and sometimes fatal illnesses from listeria infections, according to the CDC. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache and stomach pain. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

Fresh Ideation urged consumers who purchased the recalled products to contact the company at (855) 969-3338 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.