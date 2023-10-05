Inmate suspected in death of fellow inmate at Lino Lakes Prison, DOC says

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Lino Lakes Prison is on a modified lockdown Thursday after an inmate was found dead, and another inmate is a homicide suspect.

The 63-year-old victim was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC). He was pronounced dead about an hour later despite the efforts of in-house medical staff and EMS workers.

A 42-year-old inmate is considered "the lone suspect" in the man's death, the DOC says, and he is being held in a segregated unit inside the prison.

The DOC says the victim had been serving a 19.5-year sentence, while the suspect is serving a life sentence. Their identities will be released at a later time, and the victim's cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Inmates are temporarily confined to their cells as investigators are inside the facility. The Lino Lakes Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.