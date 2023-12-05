Limp Bizkit, and Corey Feldman, coming to Somerset Amphitheater next July

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're looking for unique concert bills, you're probably not going to find one much more so than the just-announced Loserville tour headlined by Limp Bizkit.

The band and their, well, motley band will be making a stop at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin this coming July.

Among the so-tagged "losers" filling out the roster are Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and former child star Corey Feldman, along with Riff Raff serving as emcee.

Limp Bizkit — under frontman Fred Durst — burned bright and fast during the waning years of the 1990s, most notoriously urging disgruntled crowds at the 1999 edition of Woodstock to "Break Stuff." Their first four albums, from 1997's "Three Dollar Bill, Y'all" through 2003's "Results May Vary," all achieved platinum status, with 1999's "Significant Other" spawning the hit single "Nookie."

Feldman is still best known for his appearances in such '80s classics as "Gremlins," "Stand By Me," "The Lost Boys," and he also appeared in "The Goonies." His discography stretches from the 1994 album "Love Left" to 2021's "Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love."

The tour's Wisconsin stop is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2024. It will actually mark the first concert of the entire tour, which comprises roughly two dozen stops and ends in San Bernardino, California.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. this Friday.