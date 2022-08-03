Watch CBS News
Lightning strike causes house fire in Washington County

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

GRANT, Minn. -- Officials say a lightning strike caused a house fire in Washington County Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the fire in Grant around 3:45 a.m. Nearly three hours later, fire crews were still at the scene.

WCCO is working to learn more.

The sheriff's office said it also responded to down trees and power outages after storms moved through the area in the overnight and early morning hours.

