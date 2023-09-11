Watch CBS News
Leslie Sanders pleads guilty to murder in road rage death of veteran Larry Myers, 79

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Leslie Sanders pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the road rage-related death of decorated veteran Larry Myers, 79.

The deadly attack happened near Northfield on June 27, 2022, after Myers and Sanders had some sort of minor collision. 

larry-myers-web.jpg
Larry Myers WCCO

When both men were stopped at an intersection, witnesses say Sanders got out of his truck and punched Myers several times through his driver's side window. Myers, who was battling cancer and was on his way to dialysis, died days later from his injuries.

Sanders' trial was set to start on Monday. As part of his plea deal, first- and third-degree assault charges were dropped.

He will likely be sentenced to decades in prison in mid-October.

