Leaves and brush pickup begins next week in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Spring cleanup begins in Minneapolis with the collection of leaves, brush and other yard trimmings.

Starting the week of April 17, Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers can can set yard waste out in a reusable container, compostable bags or bundled with string or twine at their alleys or curbs next to their garbage carts by 6 a.m. on their garbage day.

A few stipulations for customers: reusable containers must be 32 to 38 gallons in size and 26 to 32 inches high with sturdy handles, must weigh less than 40 pounds, and bundled brush and branches must be less than 3 inches in diameter and cut to less than 3 feet.

For more questions about leaf and brush pickup, customers can check the city's website or call 612-673-2917 between 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

