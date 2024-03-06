FDA says to throw away these 6 cinnamon products because they contain high levels of lead

Consumers should not purchase half a dozen ground cinnamon products sold by retailers including Family Dollar and Dollar Tree because they contain elevated levels of lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday in an public health alert.

The warning, which also urged folks to check their spice racks and throw out any of six items, comes after nationwide recalls of lead-tainted applesauce linked to 468 poisonings, mostly involving young children.

Amid the concern for lead toxicity in kids, the FDA initiated a targeted survey of ground cinnamon products from discount retail stores and analyzed the samples for lead and chromium. The agency found elevated levels of the metals in six brands:

La Fiesta, sold at La Superior and SuperMercados

Marcum, sold at Save A Lot

MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket

Swad, sold at Patel Brothers

Supreme Tradition, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

El Chilar, sold at La Joya Morelense

The FDA is recommending that the manufacturers of the products recall them, with the exception of MTCI cinnamon, as the agency has not been able to reach the company.

Shortly after the FDA issued its alert, two of the companies announced recalls. Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, N.J., is recalling 1.5-ounce Ground Cinnamon and 2.25-ounce Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon distributed nationwide and through mail order (See here for further details.) Colonna said it had ceased production and distribution of all cinnamon.

In addition, El Chilar Rodriguez of Apopka, Fla., is recalling 127 cases of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon "Canela Molida" sold in 1.25-ounce bags, distributed by La Raza of Forestville, Md., and sold at retail stores throughout Maryland.

One consumer advocacy group applauded the FDA for its investigation and for making its findings public, yet said the FDA announcement also sheds light on the agency's limited power in protecting consumers.

"If we know that a food is making people sick, the FDA should be able to tell the company behind it to recall that product, rather than asking and waiting to see whether the company complies," U.S. PIRG Education Fund's Consumer Watchdog Teresa Murray stated.

"Time is our enemy when tainted food remains on store shelves, in kitchen cabinets and refrigerators," said Murray, calling on Congress to give the agency the authority to recall potentially dangerous foods, with or without the manufacturer's approval.

Most people do not show obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure, but prolonged exposure to the metals could be unsafe.

Exposure to lead in utero, infancy and early childhood can lead to harmful neurological effects like learning and behavior disabilities and lowered IQ, according to the regulator. For adults, chronic lead exposure is linked to kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.