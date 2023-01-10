Lawsuit alleges ThinkTechAct misused funds, violated nonprofit requirements

What could’ve been done to stop Feeding our Future fraud?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday he is suing a Minnesota nonprofit for misusing funds obtained from the federal child nutrition program.

The lawsuit alleges ThinkTechAct Foundation failed to comply with numerous governance requirements for nonprofits, failed to register with the Attorney General's Office, and failed to cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation.

Ellison's lawsuit asks the court to dissolve ThinkTechAct, impose civil penalties on the individual defendants and prevent those involved from serving as officers or directors of any nonprofit or charitable corporation in Minnesota in the future.

The Attorney General's Office says the investigation revealed that ThinkTechAct's President Mahad Ibrahim received more than $21.8 million in nonprofit assets. More than $14 million of that money was steered to entities owned or co-owned by ThinkTechAct board member Abdiaziz Farah.

Ibrahim and Farah were criminally indicted in September 2022 on charges in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case.